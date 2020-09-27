Commodore comeback falls short at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) throws a pass as Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (2) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WKRN) – Despite being a 30-plus point underdog, the Commodores did enough on the road at Texas A&M to scare the Aggies, but ultimately fell 17-12.

The long-awaited answer to the Dores quarterback question was answered when Ken Seals trotted out with the offense on the first play of the game.

The true freshman posted a solid first outing completing 20 of 29 passes for 150 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown.

Amir Abdur-Rahman hauled in the lone touchdown of the day for Vanderbilt in the third quarter. The team’s other scoring came from an opening drive 33-yard field goal from Pierson Cooke and a safety both in the first quarter.

Isaiah Spiller had 117 yards rushing and Ainias Smith ran for a touchdown to help No. 10 Texas A&M overcome three turnovers in a mistake-filled game to get a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Spiller had just five yards rushing in the first half before getting going after halftime. Smith added 51 yards rushing after switching from receiver to running back this season to steady the offense on a night when Kellen Mond fumbled twice, losing one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.