Colts declare TY Hilton out for Titans game Sunday

Opportunity is knocking for the Tennessee Titans.

Indianapolis has been a house of horrors for the Titans over the years as they have lost 10 of their last 11 games at Lucas Oil Stadium. When the Titans go to Indy confidence does not pour through the veins of fans, frustration and anxiety does.

The Titans are a once again 2.5 point underdog this time against Indy, but could their opportunity be better than that?

The injuries are piling up for the Colts who placed Eric Ebron on injured reserve this week and have already declared running back Marlon Mack and now receiver TY Hilton out for this weekend’s game. Those are the Colts 3 most prolific weapons.

2018 Statistics –

Marlon Mack – 908 Yards Rushing, 9 TD’s

TY Hilton – 76 Receptions, 1,270 Yards, 6 TD’s

Eric Ebron – 66 Receptions, 750 Yards, 13 TD’s



Hilton’s loss is particularly large, he is easily Indy’s best big play threat and the threat of the deep ball from the Colts takes a major hit with his absence.

“They’ve still got some dynamic weapons regardless of what’s going on out there.” said Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson, “They’ve got some tight ends that can block and can catch. They’ve got running backs, they lost one and went out got another one that’s making plays. They have receivers go down and another is making plays. So, it’s a real team and like we preach when one man goes down don’t let the level of play degrade and they do a great job with that.”

The Colts have succeeded in replacing Mack with Jonathan Williams who has come out of nowhere to rush for 116 yards against the Jaguars and 104 yards against the Texans.

Regardless of who is carrying the ball this is a team built to run and their 144 yards per game ranks 3rd in the NFL. The Titans are giving up 103 yards per game and if they can slow that run game just a little bit it could be a very tough day for Indianapolis to put points on the board.