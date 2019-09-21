Vanderbilt Commodores honoring former player with fundraiser and new uniforms

College
Posted: / Updated:
Turner Cockrell_1536349030292.jpg.jpg

Nashville (AP) – The Vanderbilt Commodores are helping kick off a fundraiser for a new nonprofit named Turner’s Heroes to help pediatric patients and fund research in honor of their former teammate Turner Cockrell.

Coach Derek Mason will match $25,000 of donations in an 82-hour fundraiser that starts Saturday at kickoff against No. 4 LSU and ends Tuesday. The number honors the number Cockrell wore before dying November 29 after a long fight with cancer.

The Commodores will be wearing a new uniform called “Battle Ready” with a matching helmet featuring 82 rivets to honor Cockrell.

Turner’s Heroes was founded by Cody Markel, a fellow Vanderbilt tight end and close friend. The nonprofit helps create hero capes and other activities for patients at children’s hospitals and hopes to raise $50,000 with this fundraiser for a grant for pediatric cancer research.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar