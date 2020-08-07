College football and COVID-19: The changes conferences are making for 2020 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the 2020-2021 college football season being less than a month away, the NCAA is still trying to coordinate schedules and take all the necessary precautions before the season starts.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already affected the scheduling of many professional and collegiate sports which has included delays and postponements of seasons including the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo being pushed back to 2021.

Several conferences have released their initiatives to start their season’s amidst the pandemic. NCAA President Mark Emmert sent out a letter after a meeting with the Board of Governors expressing that they are “concerned” with starting the fall season and any postseason play thereafter.

“We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions,” Emmert said.

Currently the first games are set to be played on Saturday, August 29, according to the NCAA. Several Division 1 conferences have already made announcements on their plan to follow through with the season with others still in the process of making a decision.

SEC

The SEC’s university presidents have agreed upon a 10-game schedule that eliminates all non-conference opponents. The schedule is set to begin Sept. 26 with the SEC championship game being pushed back from December 5 to December 19. The preseason practice schedule has been pushed back. The first practice for teams will be August 17.

Vanderbilt’s updated schedule has yet to be released, however, their non-conference games this season against Mercer, Kansas State, Colorado State, and Louisiana Tech has been cancelled.

On August 7, the conference announced it will require football players and others in direct contact with the program to be tested at least twice weekly during the season.

Big Ten

The Big Ten was the first power five conference to make an announcement of their fall sports scheduling in early July. The conference announced that all fall sports will play a conference only schedule. The conference also announced that any athletes that decide to not participate in summer training or during the 2020-21 academic season due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.

ACC

The ACC Board of Directors met Wednesday and voted on an 11-game full league schedule for the upcoming football season that includes Notre Dame, which is an FBS independent program. Notre Dame will also be eligible to play in the ACC Championship Game which is scheduled to be played either December 12 or 19 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The season will start on September 11 with each team playing 10 conference games and one non-conference opponent of their choosing. The non-conference game must take place in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must have met the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pac-12

The Pac-12 CEO Group announced July 31, that all fall sports will be played under a conference-only schedule as well, leading for each football team in the conference to be on a 10-game schedule. Return-to-competition plans for each sport was determined following extensive consultation with the Pac-12’s Medical Advisory Committee.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee. The schedule and return to play plans provide for maximum flexibility and the best opportunity to play all fall sports in an environment that prioritizes safety. At the same time, we will continue to evaluate the best available science, data and advice of public health officials as we make decisions and any required adjustments going forward.”

Their season is scheduled to start on September 26 with the conference championship game being scheduled for December 18 or 19 in Las Vegas.

Big 12

The Big 12 Board of Directors announced Monday night that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference games and one non-conference home opponent of their choosing. The Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for December 12 or 19.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

Ohio Valley Conference

The Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) has yet to make a decision on their schedule for the season. However Nashville-area programs in the conference such as Tennessee State, Austin Peay, Tennesee Tech and UT Martin will heavily be affected as they are losing three games against power five conference opponents this year.

Ivy League

The Ivy League was the first division 1 conference to cancel fall sports for the 2020 season in early July. Several other conferences have followed in their footsteps since including the Atlantic 10, The American East, The Patriot League and The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

Pioneer League

The Pioneer League will not play a fall football schedule, a decision that likely means there will be no FCS playoffs this season. The conference said in a statement, released on August 7, the challenges related to team travel, meeting state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies led to the decision. The Pioneer League said it would consider playing a football season at another point in the school year if feasible.

Independent

Earlier this week, the University of Connecticut became the first FBS team to cancel its football season. The Huskies were scheduled to play Middle Tennessee State University on November 21.

