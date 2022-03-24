KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes will remain on Rocky Top for the foreseeable future after signing a multiyear contract extension.

Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White announced on Thursday that Barnes’ contract has been extended through the 2026-27 season. The exact financial details of the contract were not immediately available from the university.

The news comes following a 27-win season that saw the Vols capture their first SEC Tournament championship since 1979.

“Rick has built an incredible culture within our men’s basketball program that has spread throughout Vol Nation,” White said. “I’ve had a blast watching the best fanbase in the country embrace this team and create the most electric environment in college basketball. Coach Barnes’ leadership is steady, and his players exude high character. They take pride in representing our university and the state of Tennessee with class and an unrivaled competitive drive.

“Having played and coached the game, basketball has a special place in my heart. To that end, I can’t overstate how fortunate we are to have Rick Barnes leading our program. I am unbelievably excited about our bright future as we chase future championships on the hardwood.”

The Vols have made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances under Barnes, bowing out in the second round to Michigan in this year’s competition. In program history, Tennessee has six seasons of 26 or more wins, and Barnes has been at the helm for three of those six.

For the second season in Barnes’ seven years at Tennessee, the team never fell out of the AP Top 25 rankings and never lost consecutive games.

“After meeting with our players this week, I’m energized and eager to get back in the gym preparing for next season,” Barnes said. “Our family is blessed to be a part of the University of Tennessee family, and we appreciate the alignment of our administration. There are so many wonderful things happening on campus and throughout the community that we’re excited to support and participate in. It’s a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.”

Tennessee is the only team in the Southeastern Conference to finish with single-digit losses in four of the last five seasons. The Vols have not lost a home game at Thompson-Boling Arena since February 2021.

Barnes ranks seventh in the nation among active coaches in career Division I wins with 754, including 150 in seven seasons with Tennessee.