NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vanderbilt baseball team will take on Michigan Monday night in the College World Series Finals.

But before the game, News 2’s Kayla Anderson caught up with Maggie Corbin, wife of Head Coach Tim Corbin.

She spoke about the connection with Michigan’s Head Coach Erik Bakich and his family. Plus gave her thoughts on what it means to be back in the College World Series Finals.