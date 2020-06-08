Clowney reportedly offered $18-million by Browns

Former Texans and Seahawks linebacker Jadeveon Clowney continues to be the biggest prize still available in free agency despite two lucrative offers.

Sunday on “Chad Dukes vs. The World” in Washington DC Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk said Clowney has turned down offers from Seattle and Cleveland. Florio believes the Seahawks offered Clowney “in the range of $15-million” for next season to return and the Seahawks have been “led to believe that the Browns offered $18-million.”

Jon Robinson discussed Clowney in late April and his continued availability, “you don’t ever close the door on potentially adding good football players to your team. So, we’ll just kind of take it how it goes”. Robinson has not hid the Titans interest, but has seemed to slow play it each step of the way.

The Titans have $19.8-million in cap space according to spotrac.com after clearing over $10-million by trading Jurrell Casey to Denver for a 7th round pick. Signing Clowney could require the team to restructure contracts of a veteran like Daquan Jones who is entering the last year of his deal at over $8-million this season or Malcolm Butler who’s cap number is over $13-million next season.