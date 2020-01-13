Cleveland Cavaliers: Dylan Windler out for the season

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The official Cleveland Cavaliers twitter account saying Monday former Belmont standout, Dylan Windler, will miss the remainder of his rookie season.

The 26th overall pick has been dealing with ongoing symptoms with a lower leg stress reaction.

He has been sidelined for the last several months as he went through rehabilitation and treatment.

According to the team’s report, “a timetable for his return to basketball activities will be established post-surgery.”

Windler’s surgery is scheduled for January 21.