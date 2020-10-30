Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast are here to preview another exciting weekend of SEC football on Southeastern Stream Live!

It could be a scary Halloween for Mississippi State as they travel to Tuscaloosa to face the high-powered Alabama offense this Saturday. But the Tide will be missing Jaylen Waddle for the rest of the season. The Tide will look to John Metchie III and Slade Bolden to try and replace the explosive Waddle.