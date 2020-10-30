Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, SC (WKRN) – Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, the football program announced Thursday night.
Lawrence will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College, according to the school.
Head coach Dabo Swinney issued the following statement on the positive diagnosis:
“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”Head Coach Dabo Swinney
Lawrence is a top candidate for the Heisman Trophy and has not missed a game in his three seasons at Clemson prior to the diagnosis.