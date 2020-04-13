Christan McCaffrey’a record deal helps set target for Derrick Henry

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) in action against the Seattle Seahawks NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Charlotte, N.C. (Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini)

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is now the highest paid running back in the NFL with a 4-year, $64-million deal. Yes, that’s $16-million a season and yes, that does help set the parameters in a new long term deal for Derrick Henry.

First off, if he wants $16-milion a year this deal shows he is not worth it.

Yes, Henry was FANTASTIC for the Titans, but McCaffrey’s level of production in both the run and pass games is staggering.

He topped 1000 yards in both this season!

2017 – 435 Yards Rushing 2 TD’s

80 Receptions, 651 Yards, 5 TD’s

2018 – 1098 Yards Rushing, 7 TD’s

107 Receptions, 867 Yards, 6 TD’s

2019 – 1387 Yards Rushing, 15 TD’s

116 Receptions, 1005 Yards, 4 TD’s

Henry has only 57 receptions for his entire career.

Again, this is not taking away from how dominant he was, it’s about determining value.

McCaffrey is an every down back and every down threat. He actually scored 1 more TD than Henry last season (19 to 18) and had more total yards (2392 to 1746).

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 19: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks on in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Henry is getting over $10-million with the franchise tag. If the Titans tag him again next year he would get over $12-million. So the floor on a Henry deal would be $22-million guaranteed over the first two years and the ceiling, well, it is not $16-milion a year.

So, we have a floor and have a ceiling, if a deal gets done it’s somewhere in between $11-million and $16-million per season.