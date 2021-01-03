Chris Mason talks Predators training camp, shortened scheduled and renewed rivalries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Nashville Predators rang in the New Year with the return of hockey!

The Predators will report to training camp on Sunday, gearing up for their season opener on January 14th against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

News 2’s Kayla Anderson spoke with Predators TV broadcaster Chris Mason about what to expect from a shortened 56-game schedule and a “new” look Central Division. He also explains how adding some fresh faces adds some grit to the roster, and why you can’t count Pekka Rinne out as the starter in between the pipes.

Click on the video above to see the full interview.