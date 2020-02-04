Chris Lee details complicated breakup between Vanderbilt and Malcolm Turner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Almost a full year to the day holding the position of Athletic Director at Vanderbilt, Malcolm Turner is no longer in that role.

Why? Well, it’s complicated.

Vanderbilt’s press release describes his departure as a resignation, stating, “The university accepted Turner’s resignation as vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director today.”

The release also included a statement from Turner.

“At the onset of this next critical phase of key Athletics initiatives and after considering certain family commitments important to me, I have elected to pursue new opportunities. I fully support what will surely be an exciting next chapter for Vanderbilt Athletics and wish the entire Vanderbilt family the very best going forward. Thank you.”

But, Chris Lee, the publisher for VandySports.com says there’s more to the story.

He sites a spending issue as the point of contention.

“Vanderbilt being a private institution its hard to get the truth, but I think he spent a lot of money quickly. It was not perceived as wise spending, and I think that gets you off on a wrong foot,” said Lee.

Vanderbilt, is not absolved of fault, though.

“At Vanderbilt, it’s also easy to point fingers because of the commitment to Athletics and the lack of it, and everybody knows there’s some truth to that. I think people have trouble sort of realizing in a marriage when both parties are at fault I think there might be some culpability on both sides.”

Because Vanderbilt is a private institution, the facts and reasoning behind this move may never come to light, but regardless, the Athletic Department will have to move forward and aim to continue Turner’s message of changing things for the better.

“When you’re hired and the message is, this guy was brought in to change the culture and we admit we need to do things differently, we admit we need to build facilities and those things, and the guy can barely stay on the job a year, right or wrong, I think that sends a message that they’d probably rather not descend into the athletics world,” said Lee. “And now I thing the big thing will be how do they put a good public face on this and go forward.”

But, it’s not as simple as bringing in one person. Lee says it goes beyond who’s sitting in the Athletic Director’s chair.

“I think if it was that easy for one person to do it would’ve been done a long time ago. The thing about Vanderbilt is you have to have cooperation from other places and I think that’s where Malcolm kind of failed. I don’t think his relationships internally were all that great. They certainly were strained with factions over the administration with things like spending.”

It will take more than one person to fix Vanderbilt athletics, but it will also take a special person.

“You need someone to really push. That’s what James Franklin did a great job of. I know James rubbed some people the wrong way, but James also got a lot of stuff done. Finding the balance between someone who will push and maybe push people beyond their capacities a little bit, but at the same time not torch the relationships around you, that’s a tough needle to thread and that’s the thing the next person’s got to do.”