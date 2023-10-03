NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Chicago Bulls descended onto Nashville Sunday night for 2023 NBA Training Camp.

“I’m here for it,” said DeMar DeRozan when asked what his reaction was to learning that they were going to Nashville for training camp.

DeRozan joked that the guys were going to go up to Top Golf a little bit later in the week.

But why did the Bulls choose Nashville and Belmont University? Head coach Billy Donovan said it just made sense.

“This was convenient,” said Donovan. “Belmont’s got a great facility. We appreciate them opening up. It was one-hour flight from Chicago here. We’re going straight to Milwaukee for [our] first preseason game. The travel just made a lot of sense.”

It was also a homecoming for former Tennessee Volunteers standout Julian Phillips and Austin Peay great Terry Taylor.

Taylor told the media Monday he actually trained at Austin Peay in Clarksville this offseason. Having training camp at Belmont, his former rival, was a bit strange for him.

“That’s the first thing I said to the [Belmont] assistant coaches when I saw them. I was like, ‘Man, I remember being here my junior and senior just battling.’ So it’s a little weird coming here because they were my rivals for four years.”

The Bowling Green native was thrilled at the news of coming to Nashville and being closer to family and friends.

“Closer to home. I could see my family and teammates; they’re still in Clarksville. So it was good,” Taylor said.

The Bulls are the third team to have training camp at Belmont’s Crockett Center, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.