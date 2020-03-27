Charity Savage reflects on abrupt end to MTSU career

Not every college basketball career ends in the NCAA Tournament, but Middle Tennessee senior Charity Savage was hoping to at least end it on the court.

That did not happen.

Two weeks ago one of the Blue Raiders hottest players was preparing to hit the floor at the Conference-USA Tournament in Texas for Middle Tennessee’s first round game. She and the rest of her teammates never made it on the floor, the Covid-19 pandemic ended the tournament, their season and her career.

“Thursday we’re getting ready to play the game and we went out to warm up the first time, went back to the locker room,” Savage recalled, “then we came back out to warm up again and we passed a referee in the hallway and he basically told us, “oh I’m sorry, the tournaments cancelled”. We thought he was joking.”

He was not joking. At that point savage said they went back to the locker room, packed up and prepared to head home.

“Everything was snatched away in one moment”, Savage said. Only one team ends the season with a victory, that is the NCAA champion, but missing out on that final game with her teammates hit her hard and she says will be something that will be hard to shake.

Savage had a sensational senior season in Murfreesboro. She was one of only three players in the conference to average a double-double with 10.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. She also pulled down an amazing 22 and 25 rebounds against North Texas and TCU.

There will not be a next game for Savage, she says her playing days are over. Her next stop is graduate school to study technology, hopefully at Middle Tennessee.

In her senior season Savage seized the moment, she just wishes that moment lasted a little longer.