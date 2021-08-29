Center Ben Jones latest Titans player to go on Reserve-Covid List

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 08: Ben Jones #60 of the Tennessee Titans warms up with before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Included in a flurry of roster moves by the Tennessee Titans was the addition of center Ben Jones to the Reserve-Covid List.

Jones is the ninth player to go on the Covid List since head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive Sunday, August 22nd. Defensive lineman Anthony Rush is the only player to come off the list so far.

The Titans also placed running back Brian Hill on season ending injured reserve after his strongest showing of the season against the Bears Saturday night with 14 carries for 63 yards and 2 catches for 19.

The team made five roster cuts with the most surprising being veteran outside linebacker John Simon. Also waived were S Clayton Geathers, DL Freedom Akinmoladun, DB Nate Brooks and LB Cassh Maluia.

Final roster cuts are due Tuesday when every team in the NFL has to be down to 53 players.