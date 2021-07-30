Carson Wentz injures foot, out indefinitely

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz injured his foot at the end of Thursday’s training camp practice, according to his offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Combine this news with the news of Frank Reich, their head coach, contracting COVID and unable to be with the team and it has not been the best start to Colts training camp.

According to sources from ESPN, Wentz is undergoing further testing and is considered out indefinitely.

Wentz is in his first season with the Colts following an off-season trade with his former team, the Eagles.

Injuries have been a big part of Wentz’ football life. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL late in the 2017 season and has only played a full season twice during his five-year NFL career.