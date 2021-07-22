Career could be over for former Predator Shea Weber

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Toronto, Canada. (AP Photo/Peter Power)

Shea Weber’s 16th season in the NHL looks like it is going to be his last.

Thursday Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin said ankle, foot, knee and thumb injuries have taken a big toll on Weber and he will not play in the 2021-22 season and “probably won’t be back for his career.”

Weber played his first 11 seasons in Nashville with the Predators and became the team Captain and the face of the franchise before he was traded away in a blockbuster deal for PK Subban in 2015.

Weber played through all of those injuries this season as the Canadians made an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Finals, the first of his career.

The 6-4, 229 pound perennial All-Star is one of the most respected players in the league and if he is done will leave after 1,038 games, 224 goals and 365 assists.