Can Titans send rival Colts to 0-3?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly a game time decision Sunday when Indianapolis visits the Titans at Nisan Stadium.

Wentz sprained both ankles last Sunday against the Rams and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday this week. The Colts have elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from their practice squad to back Wentz up along with young Jacob Eason.

For Titans coach Mike Vrabel it is a mystery who to prepare for, “ they have a lot of guys that we have a lot of respect for. They have really talented backs, two tight ends they are willing to throw the ball to, big receivers. There are plenty of other guys there to worry about, it is just the focus of seeing which direction they go on Sunday.”

It is early to call the Colts desperate but a loss Sunday would send them to 0-3, two games behind Tennessee with their next two games on the road at Miami and Baltimore. Still they are the Colts and the Titans have a history of finding a way to lose against them and Vrabel is 0-3 against them in Nashville.

“They always play really hard in all four quarters.” Said running back Derrick Henry, “Like Coach (Vrabel) said, they are kind of similar to us in their mentality. It is always a tough battle, always come down to the wire. They are a great team, they have great coaches over there, and great players that play hard throughout the whistle.”

The Colts are sure to focus on Henry after his 182 yard effort last week in Seattle and his two 100 yard games against them last season. Henry has dominated the AFC South lately rushing for a ridiculous 958 yards and 9 TD’s in last gave divisional games.

Henry vs. AFC South – Last 5 Games

1/3/2021 at Houston – 250 yards, 2 TD’s

12/13/20 at Jacksonville – 215 yards 2 TD’s

11/29/20 at Indianapolis – 178 yards, 3 TD’s

11/12/20 vs Indianapolis – 103 yards, 0 TD’s

10/18/20 vs Houston – 212 yards, 2 TD’s

Henry’s mere presence could create big opportunities for AJ Brown and Julio Jones in the passing game. Jones is coming off of his first 100 yard game as a Titan and Brown is looking to bounce back from a three drop performance in Seattle.

They are facing a Colts secondary that was torched last week by Cooper Kupp and a Robert Woods for 14 catches for almost 250 yards. The biggest question mark for the Colts outside of quarterback has been the struggles of what was believed to be one of the best offensive lines in the league. Right tackle Braden Smith has been ruled out and Quentin Nelson is coming back from foot surgery during training camp.

The battle between Nelson and Titans start Jeffery Simmons is certainly one to watch during the game. So far Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is only averaging 3.3 yards per carry and if the Titans can keep him in that range again Sunday they should be in a very good spot to win.

On the injury front for Tennessee tackle Taylor Lewan looks good to go after missing last week and linebacker Jayon Brown is questionable with a hamstring injury that kept him out last week. Caleb Farley, Anthony Firkser and Derick Roberson have all been ruled out for the game.