KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers finished the regular season with seven wins and five losses in year one of the Josh Heupel era. Huepel is notoriously vague when it comes to speaking at press conferences, leaving Vols fans to analyze each detail for clues or indications of deeper meaning.

So, we wondered about the most obvious of clues. Could data about what Heupel wore during his weekly press conference somehow indicate how the Vols would fare in the game that week? Turns out, it does.

Tennessee won all six games they played in after Heupel wore gray or white to his Monday press conference. While the dark mode uniforms proved to be a hit with players and fans, the Vols won just one of four games after their head coach sported black to the Monday press availability. As for what Huepel’s suit and tie appearance ahead of the 2021 Music City Bowl will mean is yet to be determined. Stay tuned.

August 30: Striped polo = Win against Bowling Green

September 6: Striped orange polo = Loss against Pitt

September 13: Striped white polo = Win against TN Tech

September 20: Long-sleeve orange polo = Loss to Florida

September 27: Striped white polo = Win against Mizzou

October 4: Orange and white quarter zip = Win against South Carolina

October 11: Black polo = Loss to Ole Miss

October 18: Black polo = Loss to Alabama

November 1: Grey polo = Win against Kentucky

November 8: Black hoodie = Loss to Georgia

November 15: Black hoodie = Win against South Alabama

November 22: White quarter zip = Win against Vandy