Cameron Wake goes on Injured Reserve for Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cameron Wake (91) runs onto the field with members of the military before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Tennessee Titans will finish the season without linebacker Cameron Wake and defensive back Chris Milton who were both placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Wake only has 4 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 9 games this season after signing a 3-year, $23-million deal to join the team in free agency. He has not registered a tackle since week 2 against the Colts.

The Titans promoted linebacker Derick Roberson and cornerback Kareem Orr from their practice squad to fill their 53 man roster.

This is the second stint on the active roster for Roberson who was was with the team week 7. In 32 games at Sam Houston State the rookie had 23 sacks.

The Titans signed defensive lineman Joey Ivie and cornerback Kenneth Durden to the practice squad. Durden was on the Titans active roster last season.