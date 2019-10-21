Call the wild finish lucky, Titans call it defense

Tennessee Titans defenders Tennessee Titans defenders Jeffery Simmons (98) and Jurrell Casey (99) celebrate after stopping the Los Angeles Chargers on their final drive of the game in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 23-20. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The finish to the Titans win over the Chargers Sunday is what coaching dreams are made of.

When coaches preach the importance of playing until the final whistle, this is what they mean.

Not once, but twice the Titans defense stopped the Chargers inches away from the end zone.

Two separate Chargers touchdowns were reversed and three total plays were under extensive review.

All of the reviews and reversals happened in the final forty seconds of the game.

Call it lucky, but Mike Vrabel calls it defense.

“I saw great effort. Great effort by 11 guys that were determined to make a play,” he said.

A huge part of the goal line stands was rookie Jeffery Simmons. The defensive lineman made his presence known in his Titans debut.

“I saw a player playing in his first NFL game knock a guy back two yards, create penetration,” Vrabel said. “I saw Wood (Wesley Woodyard) get his hand on the ball and us able to finish.”

After the game, Vrabel was asked if he had ever been in a game with that crazy of a finish. He said, “Yeah, last year in London.” Vrabel was referencing the game in which the Titans lost to the Chargers in another wild ending.