Caleb Plant talks training during the pandemic, defending his title, and goals for the future

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson talks one-on-one with IBF Super Middleweight Champion and Nashville’s own Caleb Plant.

On January 30th, he looks to defend his title fighting Caleb Truax in Los Angeles. Plant was crowned a world champion last February in his hometown, taking down Vincent Feigenbutz in a TKO.

Plant discusses what it has been like training during a pandemic and why he feels Saturday’s fight with Truax won’t go 12 rounds. The Ashland City native also shares what his goals are for the future and why the fight with Canelo Álvarez will happen in the near future.

