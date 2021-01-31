Caleb Plant retains IBF super middleweight title dominating Caleb Truax

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 15: Caleb Plant celebrates after defeating Vincent Feigenbutz of Germany in their IBF world super middleweight championship bout at Bridgestone Arena on February 15, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Plant defeated Feigenbutz by TKO during the tenth round. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville’s own Caleb Plant is keeping his IBF super middleweight title, after getting the unanimous decision win over Caleb Truax on Saturday night at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

While Plant told media beforehand that the fight wouldn’t 12 rounds, it did. All three judges gave every round to Plant, who won 120-108 on all three scorecards.

Along with his quickness, Plant dominated in the punches landed department with 179 to Truax’s 47.

Plant said after the fight he thought he could’ve been better, however he hurt his hand early in the fight, even adding that it could be broken.

So for the 3rd time Plant has defended his title, now the question becomes, who is next? Plant said the fight with Canelo Alvarez will happen, it’s only a matter of time.

“I want to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time,” said Plant.