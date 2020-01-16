Caleb Plant ready to defend his title in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The work is never done for Ashland City native Caleb Plant. Plant, who is 19-0 with 11 KOs, enjoyed his first full year as a major title holder, but always strives for more in the ring.

Next up, the IBF Super Middleweight Champion will defend his title in a homecoming bout against challenger Vincent Feigenbutz on Saturday, February 15 at Bridgestone Arena.

“I feel honored to be back in my home city to try and defend my world title successfully. There are going to be fireworks,” said Caleb Plant.

Plant opponent, Feigenbutz (31-2, 28KOs), comes loaded with a 10-fight win streak including five straight knockout wins to make his way to the mandatory challenger position as he fights in the United States for the first time in his eight-year career.

“He’s rough, he’s tough. 32-2 with two knockouts, I know he’s a strong guy and I know he’s trying to knock me out. He wants to spoil this moment for me, but I know that isn’t going to happen,” added Plant.

Nashville hasn’t hosted a championship boxing match since Frankie Liles scored a 12-round decision over Jaffa Ballogou more than 22 years ago. Plant has fought in Tennessee before but not in this capacity, so he’s living up every moment leading up to this match.

“As a professional, this is the first time I’ll be fighting in Tennessee. I’m expecting quite a few people to be out here and it’s going to be great,” added Plant.