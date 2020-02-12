Caleb Plant gears up for ‘homecoming’ fight, aims to stay undefeated

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Ashland City native Caleb Plant is about to take center stage in the ring, defending his super middleweight title. This time is extra special because Plant will be fighting right here in Nashville, taking on Germany’s Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28KOs) on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

“I know he (Feigenbutz) has a lot of fights and knockouts and I know he’s coming to spoil my plans. He’ll fall short,” said Caleb Plant.

This is the first time Nashvile has hosted a championship boxing match, since Frankie Liles scored a 12-round decision over Jaffa Ballogou in what was known as ‘Nashville Arena,’ more than 22 years ago. That is why this ‘homecoming’ is so big for Plant.

“I’m excited about fighting in my hometown, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do since I turned professional. To be coming back home as a world champion and defend it at the Bridgestone, such a huge venue, I’m excited and motivated,” added Plant.

On Friday, Music City Boxing gym hosted all fighters for a workout. Plant, who arrived in Nashville on Tuesday, has put in several months of work, gearing up for this fight and he’s confident in his preparation.

Plant said, “I’m feeling rested and relaxed. All the hard work is done and I can’t get in better shape in these last couple days. Either the work is done or it’s not.”

The 27-year-old has dealt with a lot in his life. Plant lost his daughter when she was just 20 months old, and most recently his stepmother passed away. Those are the things that keep him motivated every time he steps in the boxing ring.

“I’m a fierce competitor when it comes to boxing and I don’t want anyone working harder that me. It wasn’t the goal to become world champion, it was just a goal. There is much more I want to accomplish,” added Plant.

Plant’s ultimate goal is to become the first undisputed super middleweight of all-time. There are four world titles in each weight class and to be undisputed you have to hold all four at the same time.

“I want to be the first to do that. I want to be a legend and immortal in this sport, a name that never fades,” added Plant.