Caleb Farley passes physical, elevated to active roster

FILE – Caleb Farley smiles during Virginia Tech NFL football pro day in Blacksburg, Va., in this Friday, March 26, 2021, file photo. Farley is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 19-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for.

Titans first-round pick, Caleb Farley, passed his physical, was elevated off the non-football injury list and made his practice debut as a Tennessee Titan on Monday.

Farley missed the first four days of camp and the entire off-season since drafted by the Titans 22nd overall in April’s NFL Draft.

Additionally, the Titans announced running back Jeremy McNichols and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo passed their physicals and are eligible to return to practice.