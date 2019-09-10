Byard, UHC hands out Nike shoes to students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – When Kevin Byard isn’t busy picking off Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, or being a new dad to a 3-week old, he is giving back to his community.

The Titans safety was at Robert Churchwell Elementary on Tuesday handing out Nike sneakers to students.

Byard also took some time to play catch with a few lucky kids.

The MTSU grad has done outreach in this area before, but he says it meant a little more this time.

“It puts a big smile on my face because I just had a daughter, so I understand what it is like for kids,” said Byard. “It can uplift their whole entire week, their whole entire year, just a new pair of shoes. I have a big smile on my face right now.”

Byard partnered with United Healthcare to give 375 students new shoes, socks and an unforgettable day.