Butch Jones hired by Arkansas State

FILE – In a Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, Tennessee head coach Butch Jones yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee has fired coach Jones with two games left in a regular season in which the Volunteers started ranked but are now still winless in the Southeastern Conference. Vols athletic director John Currie said Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, that he has asked Jones to step down as head football coach. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones is at the helm of an FBS program once again. Arkansas State announced Jones as the Red Wolves’ 31st head coach in program history Saturday evening.

“He is the only coach over the last 12 years to lead Tennessee to back-to-back nine-win seasons, and he led Cincinnati and Central Michigan to four conference championships over a six-year period,” Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir said in a statement. “Butch has also worked with one of the most-well-respected coaches in history in Nick Saban the last three years at Alabama. Our candidate pool was fantastic, but following extensive and positive conversations with Butch, while also looking at his winning history, coaching and leadership abilities and vision for our program, we became confident he was the clear choice to be our next head coach.”



Jones coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2017 owning a 34-27 record before being fired in November of 2017. Jones had previously been the head coach at Central Michigan (2007-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12).

Jones currently is working as a special assistant to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Jones had been an offensive analyst on Alabama’s staff the previous two seasons.



Jones replaces Blake Anderson, who left Arkansas state to take the Utah State head-coaching job.