NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Life in the Bubble has been anything but easy for MLS teams gearing up for the MLS is Back tournament.

Nashville SC was set to resume its first season as a franchise Wednesday, July 8, but with multiple positive tests, that is now up in the air. Speedway Soccer’s Davey Shepherd joins Emily Proud for an open discussion on the latest from the MLS and what Nashville SC fans can expect from their new franchise.