Browns’ Kevin Stefanski tests positive, will be without head coach Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKRN) – Days after celebrating the franchise’s first trip to the playoffs since 2002, the Browns are dealing with yet another COVID-19 outbreak.

ESPN reports head coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches and two players have “COVID issues,” and the Browns closed their facility.

Adam Schefter later clarified the others involved in the outbreak are wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio were the players to test positive, a source told ESPN, while the other coaches to test positive were defensive backs coach Jeff Howard and tight ends coach Drew Petzing.

The team said Special Teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as Cleveland’s acting Head Coach for their playoff game Sunday night.

This isn’t the team’s first bout with a COVID outbreak. Ahead of their Week 16 match-up with the New York Jets, the Browns had to place all of their starting wide receivers on the COVID list due to close contact rules.

The Browns are set to face the Steelers on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.