Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race postponed till Monday

FILE – Workers turn Bristol Motor Speedway into a dirt track, in Bristol, Tenn., in this Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, file photo. Bristol, once one of the toughest tickets in sports, trucked 23,000 cubic yards of dirt into its famed bullring to transform the facility and host NASCAR’s first Cup race on dirt in 70 years on Sunday, March 28. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, FIle)

Bristol, Tenn. (WKRN) – NASCAR fans have waited since 1970 to watch a Cup Series race on a dirt track, so they can certainly wait one more day.

And, they’ll have to.

Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt have been postponed until Monday, March 29 due to weather.

Middle Tennessee has been battling its own severe weather and extreme flooding and now there’s concern similar weather is headed east.

The Truck race was originally schedule for Saturday, but it was pushed back to Sunday due to weather issues as well.

According to Bristol Motor Speedway, all tickets will be honored at the gate all day. Cup ticket holders can come early to watch the Truck race socially-distanced.

