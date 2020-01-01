Bridgestone readies for Winter Classic with Predators

DALLAS, Texas – Bridgestone Tires have been the title sponsor for the Winter Classic since it’s inception, but this year’s game is a little more meaningful.

The Nashville-based company looks forward to the event every year, but the opportunity to see their hometown team play in it for the first time is special.

“Our Bridgestone America’s headquarters is right in downtown Nashville, really across the street from Bridgestone arena, so they’ve been so great with the with the community and all the things that they do,” said Amber Holm, VP of Marketing for Bridgestone. “So we really love to be a part of that as well.

She made very clear where her allegiances lie, too.

“I’m just hoping for a great game and lots of excitement but I will say personally, I’m a Preds fan, so I would love to see the Preds win, but either way we’ll be happy for a fun game.”