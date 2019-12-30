Breaking down Tannehill’s contract incentives with ESPN.com’s Turron Davenport

HOUSTON, Texas – Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said after Sunday’s win that he had, “no idea” what contract incentives were on the line in the regular season finale.

So, we asked ESPN.com’s Turron Davenport to break it all down. And, there’s a lot to break down as Tannehill earned over 2 million dollars in extra incentives.

Also, the Titans quarterback will make his first appearance in the playoffs in his 8-year playing career. Davenport explains how what we’ve seen from him throughout the season will be on display in January.