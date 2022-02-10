Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves announced upcoming stops on their World Champions Trophy Tour. The 2021 World Series Trophy will travel all over the South, through Braves country, making appearances in Middle Tennessee.

Fans in Nashville will get three opportunities to take pictures with the World Series Trophy. The first one will happen on April 26th, at the Country Music Hall of Fame (noon).

Later in the day, the trophy will be on display at Bridgestone Arena. Fans who purchase tickets to the Nashville Predators-Calgary Flames game will be able to see the trophy.

And finally, on April 29th, the trophy will be at Hawkins Field as Vanderbilt baseball hosts Texas A&M.

The tour makes a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni, and more at select locations.