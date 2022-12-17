NASHVILLE — Tennessee State took down Bryan College 99-78 with the help of Dedric Boyd’s game-high 29 points.

Boyd knocked down nine 3-pointers, tying Darryl Brooks for the school single-game record for 3-point baskets made. Brooks claimed the record against UT Chattanooga on December 8, 1989.

The Tigers (7-5) had four players score in double figures. Fitzgerald Jr. tacked on 21 points, six assists, and three steals and Christian Brown helped out with 16 points.

Tennessee State wraps up a five game homestand hosting Brescia University December 20. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. at Gentry Center.