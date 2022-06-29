Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Flatland BMX legend and Red Bull athlete Terry Adams is taking his sport to some unique places. The X-Games gold medalist’s most recent stop brought him to East Tennessee, to ride in the glow of fireflies.

Adams and sports photographer Robert Snow did the shoot right outside Gatlinburg, capturing Terry performing tricks with thousands of fireflies in the background.

“To see a field full of thousands of these things [fireflies] and then to place what I do in the middle of it, it’s a perfect combination for a photo,” said Adams.

The Louisiana-native said that he’s done hundreds of these shoots in the great outdoors, but this one stood out.

“Over the years I’ve brought BMX many places,” said Adams. “I’ve shot on top of water, underneath water. I’ve shot in fire and on top of mountain tops, but this was really, truly a mixture of sport and nature. It was special.”

Adams, who has been riding since he was 12-years-old, is on a mission to keeping growing the sport of BMX, and he feels this is a different way to do it.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to put this sport, this discipline in front of as many eyeballs as I can. When you put this riding in front of something like that, people are going to take another look,” said Adams.

Twenty-four years into his professional career and Adams’ wheels are still spinning, creating new challenges for himself. As for coming back to ride in the Volunteer State, he said he won’t count it out.