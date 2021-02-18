Blue Jackets blank Predators 3-0

Nashville Predators’ Juuse Saros, front right, makkes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets’ Jack Roslovic as Dante Fabbro looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Elvis Merzlikins got a shutout in his first start since coming off injured reserve as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Nashville Predators 3-0.

Cam Atkinson scored his team-leading seventh goal, and Max Domi and Eric Robinson also scored for the Blue Jackets. Columbus snapped a two-game skid but has recorded points in five of the last seven to stay close to the leaders in the Central Division.

Juuse Saros stopped 19 shots for the injury-plagued Predators, who have lost five of six and are among the lowest scoring teams in the NHL.