Bills QB still a mystery for Titans

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was limited in practice again on Thursday and remains in concussion protocol.

He could still play against the Titans Sunday, but Thursday is a fairly significant day for him still to be in the protocol and the Bills have a bye week after this, so taking it slow would make a lot of sense.

At this point it is looking more likely the Titans will see Matt Barkley at quarterback. They played the journeyman QB once before in a 27-21 victory over the Chicago Bears in 2016. In that game Barkley led a big Bears 4th quarter comeback that came up just one completion short of a victory. Barkley finished 28-54 for 316 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Also reading the tea leaves, the Bills released offensive lineman Connor McDermott today and have not replaced him on the roster yet. If Allen can’t play they’ll need to fill that spot with quarterback Davis Webb, the timing doesn’t look like a coincidence.