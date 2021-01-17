‘Bills Mafia’ celebrates win by donating to Lamar Jackson’s favorite charity

Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

(WKRN) – Following the Bills first AFC Championship berth since the mid 90s, Buffalo fans celebrated.

Likely tables were involved, but also, donations.

Bills fans came together to donate money to a charity supported by Raven’s quarterback Lamar Jackson. The former Louisville quarterback was injured in the loss and this was a way to lift him up in a tough time.

Amazing 👏



(h/t @RickRitterWJZ) pic.twitter.com/XKnc3yhRKO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

Fans came together to set up a fund for Jackson’s favorite charity, “Blessings in a Backpack.” The organization’s mission is to mobilize communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekend’s for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. As of this afternoon, over 7,000 individuals donated equaling upwards of $150,000.

Over 6,700 fans were in attendance to see the home team punch their ticket to the AFC Championship game for the first time since the 1993 season with a 17-3 victory.