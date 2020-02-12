Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Before the thrill of driving in NASCAR’s most prestigious race, the sport’s biggest stars face the bright lights of Daytona 500 Media Day on Wednesday, and we’ll be there for all the action.

‘Countdown to Daytona,’ your exclusive inside-track to the big race, will be live from Daytona International Speedway at 1:00pm ET with more than a dozen drivers answering questions and having fun with our NASCAR broadcasters at Victory Lane.

Join WFLA’s Dan Lucas, FOX8’s Kevin Connolly, and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno for our Daytona 500 Media Day Special on this website as they preview the Daytona 500 with NASCAR’s best drivers.

“There’s nothing like previewing the Great American Race from mere feet away from Victory Lane,” said Biunno. “We can’t wait to give our viewers the inside track — pun intended — on NASCAR’s brightest stars, plus have some fun along the way with the drivers.”

“Last year, the drivers really enjoyed getting to let loose a little bit and have some fun for their fans,” added Lucas. “We’re going to have even more fun this year!

‘Countdown to Daytona’ continues everyday this week with special guests and insider-analysis up until the green flag on Sunday.

Here’s the streaming schedule:

Wednesday, February 12 th – 1:00 ET

– 1:00 ET Thursday, February 13 th – 1:00 ET

– 1:00 ET Friday, February 14 th – 1:00 ET

– 1:00 ET Saturday, February 15 th – Time TBA

– Time TBA Sunday, February 16th – Time TBA

Go ahead and mark your calendars! And don’t worry, we won’t tell your boss.

If you’re unable to catch the streams live, we’ll make them available on-demand on the Big Race Daytona page of our website.

The Daytona 500 is Sunday, February 16 from Daytona International Speedway.