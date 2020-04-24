Best available for Titans in Day 2 of NFL Draft

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 19-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Everything about the 29th overall pick was all sorts of confusing.

It started with the pick, but America immediately forgot about it for a moment as our jaws dropped looking at Mike Vrabel’s perplexing home office. It featured a superhero character, a Joe Exotic-looking wig and what appeared to be someone caught on the toilet.

Vrabel cleared it up on a Zoom chat with reporters last night saying his son Tyler was sitting on a bar stool.

After ESPN left the shot and the Draft continued, we thought back to the actual pick. Offensive tackle from Georgia, Isaiah Simmons.

With corners Jeff Gladney and Noah Igbinoghene still available it seemed like a no-brainer picking one of those options, but the Titans took their guy and tackle was also a position of need. So who’s the next guy and what else do the Titans need?

Tennessee has two draft picks Friday, one in the second round at 61 and one in the third round at 93.

Corner back is first position the Titans are expected to pick on day 2 seeing as though it was not addressed in the first round, and is likely their greatest need. Tennessee loses Logan Ryan, Malcolm Butler spent a chunk of last season on IR and the team has a decision to make about Adoree’ Jackson’s 5th year option.

The best corners available after the first night include Trevon Diggs, Jaylon Johnson, Kristian Fulton and Amik Robertson.

Another position the Titans could attack for the sheer fact there are so many great options still available. Derrick Henry needs a Robin to his Batman. The available running backs include D’Andre Swift, J.K. Dobbins and Jonathan Taylor.

With Jurrell Casey in Denver and a thin group of edge rushers the Titans could look to upgrade at interior defensive line or defensive end/ outside linebacker. Look out for DE Julian Okwara, DE A.J. Epenesa, EDGE Zach Baun, DT Jordan Elliott and DT Justin Madubuike

The second round begins at 6 p.m. CT on News 2.