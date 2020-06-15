Berger wins at Colonial in the PGA Tour’s return

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The PGA Tour returned to action this week at Colonial in Ft. Worth, Texas and it was Daniel Berger that was crowned the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday.

It took extra holes to get it done, as Berger saved par from behind the 17th green on the first playoff hole and won when Collin Morikawa missed a 3-foot par putt. Berger finished with a 4-under 66, winning for the third time.

But the real ‘OH NO’ moment came late, when Xander Schauffele had a chance to push his way into the playoffs, but his 3-foot par putt on the 17th hold dipped in one side of the hole and spun out of the other, he’d finish shooting a 69.

As for some of the top names in golf, Bryson DeChambeau had a tough time down the stretch when his 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th narrowly missed, giving him a 66 and leaving him one shot out of the playoff. That same thing happened for Justin Rose, whose 18-foot birdie on the last hole was a turn short.

Jordan Spieth had a solid start to the week, in hopes that he could end three years without a victory, however he missed a 2-foot par putt on the sixth hole — part of three bogeys in a four-hole stretch. He finished up with a 71 and tied for 10th.

As for the World’s top golfer, Rory McIlroy he started the final round three shots behind, he was 5 over through seven holes and closed with a 74 to tie for 32nd.

All together it was a successful return for golf, on and off the course. All 487 COVID-19 tests at Colonial were negative, and a star-filled leaderboard kept viewers interested throughout the week. Next up on the PGA Tour is the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.