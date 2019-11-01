Ben Jones, Jurrell Casey ruled out for Sunday’s game

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) is helped up after being injured in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – If a game is won and lost in the trenches, the Titans will be a man down on both fronts.

Center Ben Jones and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey have both been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Jones suffered a concussion in the Titan’s home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The center has started in every single game for the Titans since joining the team in 2016. He also holds the NFL’s longest active start streak for centers with 88 games.

Casey was also ruled out Friday with a shoulder injury. This will be Casey’s first missed game of the 2019 season.

Rookie d-lineman Jeffery Simmons has impressed in his first two games as a Titan, but the loss of Casey could affect his play and the pressure he will now face from opposing offensive fronts.

In addition to those two starters, the team is also preparing to its third straight game without Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker.

Walker is still having residual pain in his ankle after undergoing major surgery a year ago.

Cornerback Chris Milton is the only player listed as questionable for the Titans. He missed the previous game.

Corner Adoree Jackson and defensive end Sharif Finch were both listed as full participants in practice Friday despite missing last Sunday’s game.