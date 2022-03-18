Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Center Ben Jones has been called the “Heart and Soul” of this Tennessee Titans team, and he will continue to be, signing a multi-year extension earlier this week.

On Friday, Jones spoke to the media and explained why it was important to stay in the two-tone blue.

“I am very excited,” Jones said. “I want to finish my career here. The guys, the coaches, the people in this building, from equipment guys to trainers to coaches and staff, everybody treats you a certain way. I have been here, I love it. I am ready to finish it here and go win a championship.”

Since joining the team in 2016, Jones has also been one of the most available players on the roster. In 2021, he started in all 17 games for the team, helping the Titans rushing attack finish fifth-best in the league.

“I love playing the game,” Jones said. “It’s not just about the money or anything like that. I love winning, and I want to be out there with my teammates. If I am not out there, I feel like I am letting them down. So if I can play, if I can go out there and get up, I am going to play.”

It’s hard for a player to be universally loved by everyone on a team, but Jones would fit into that category. He said that several of his teammates have reached out to him this week, including one of his closest friends, running back Derrick Henry.

“I got some FaceTime calls, he was definitely one of them. He’s a guy I talk to everyday, we have a great relationship and he’s happy. When you have a guy like that in the backfield that’s so special, I want to be a part of that,” added Jones.

The 10-year veteran, Jones has spent the past six seasons with the Titans, and while he’s enjoyed every moment, there is still something missing.

“I’m happy to finish it here and go win a championship,” said Jones.