Belmont’s Windler shaping game of basketball

This season, Belmont Basketball senior Dylan Windler will do more than just play the game of basketball.

He will also shape how the game is played.

“It’s definitely a big responsibility on my end but I’m up to the job,” said Windler.

The job is serving on the NCAA Division I men’s basketball Competition Committee.

“We kind of just go over new and upcoming things as far as rules, rule changes anything that might affect college basketball,” said Windler. “Just things that can make the game better.”

Windler is the only current student-athlete serving on the committee, which means he can impact the game of college basketball as a college basketball player. And, if the committee votes to implement a new rule, he’ll see it first-hand on the court.

“His main job is to give them a perspective from guys that have to live it every day,” said men’s basketball head coach Rick Byrd. “They’re out there making all these rules and guidelines and decisions about men’s basketball, they need to know what it’s like to be a student-athlete in 2018.”

Coach Byrd, a former chair of the NCAA rules committee recommended Windler for the job.

“He’s an academic All-American and a serious student-athlete. He’s the kind of guy that needs to be representing men’s basketball players on that committee,” said Byrd.

He will also represent the Belmont basketball program.

“It’s a win-win for so many people. It is for him in his personal resume, is for our basketball program, and it is for our school,” said Byrd.

When it comes to making the game better, everybody wins.

“It’s just been an absolute blessing and honor to represent Belmont and represent myself and be on the committee,” said Windler.

Other members on the committee include the Big 10 commissioner Jim Delaney, ESPN Analyst Jay Bilas and associate commissioners from the SEC, ACC and Big East.