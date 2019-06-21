Belmont’s Windler goes 26th overall in NBA Draft to Cavs

New York, NY. (WKRN) – Former Belmont star Dylan Windler is headed to the NBA after being selected 26th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Windler is the first Bruin selected in the draft in over 40 years and he was the only player in America to average over 20 points, 10 rebounds a game and shoot over 40 percent from 3-point range.

The 6-8, 200 pound forward from Indiana helped lead Belmont to a staggering 94 wins during his Belmont career including victories over Vanderbilt, UCLA and Georgia. He also scored 35 points in his last game at Belmont in a thrilling NCAA Tournament loss to Maryland.

Windler gave the Ohio Valley Conference two first-round picks with Ja Morant from Murray State going 2nd overall to the Memphis Grizzlies.