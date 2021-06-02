Belmont’s Female Leaders Help Build Excellence Within Athletic Department

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- “Girl Power” – you don’t have to search far to find that in Nashville.

“Belmont has been incredibly supportive of elevating women,” said Colette Keyser.

Keyser is the Assistant Director for Sport Operations at Belmont University, and along with Renee Schultz, Heather Copeland, Kim Anderson and Kenisha Rhone, they make up the Fab Five, all holding down power positions in the athletic department.

Schultz, who is Belmont’s Associate Athletic Director, Senior Woman Administrator, knew from an early age she’d be involved in athletics at some level.

“I played three sports in high school, actually went to Belmont as a student-athlete,” said Schultz.

Copeland and Anderson also grew up with sports in their lives, but before Rhone became Director of Digital Media & Social Strategy, she had her sights set on something different.

“I did not intend to work in sports, I was going to undergrad to be a college professor,” said Rhone.

Their journeys to get here were all different, but now these ladies call Belmont home, and combined they have 94 years of experience representing the Bruins in some capacity.

“We’ve been lucky, we’ve had two athletic directors since all of us have been here, all of them have been supportive of women and are appreciative of the natural abilities that we bring,” added Keyser.

Belmont has certainly put its name on the map, especially when in comes to both basketball programs and Anderson has been involved with that growth. She is the Bruins’ Head Athletic Trainer, helping to prepare these athletes for more than just a game.

“That is something I love, helping them grow and learn,” said Anderson. “That is why I’ve continued to stay. It’s about the actual person, not just the student-athlete.”

And many of these athletes look up to these women, hoping to step into their shoes one day, continuing to build a tradition of excellence.

“I see this as a great opportunity to reach out to young people, to make them feel welcome, so if they do have interest, they know they can come and talk to you about the work that you do,” said Keyser.

After meeting these leaders, it’s easier really understand the meaning of “Girl Power” becaue they are indeed the definition of that- celebrating women’s empowerment, confidence and strength.

Rhones added, “Don’t be intimidated by being the first or the only because then you can crack the door open and then be able to push it open for others to come behind you.”