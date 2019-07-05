Belmont’s Dylan Windler starts for Cavs Summer League

Former Belmont standout Dylan Windler got the start for the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Summer League team on Friday.

Friday is the official start to the Summer League’s stint in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand.

Windler got off to a fast start on July 1st in Salt Lake City when he scored a team-high 19 points and 6 rebounds in his first Summer League game.

In his Vegas debut, the Cav’s first-round pick put up another team-high 15 points and 8 rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

Cleveland lost to Minnesota 85-75.

Nashville native and former Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland did not play Friday.

Windler and the Cavs play next at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.