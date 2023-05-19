CHICAGO, Ill. (WKRN) — For seven days the best basketball players in the country compete in drills and scrimmages in front of NBA scouts at the draft combine.

That’s where Belmont guard Ben Sheppard put on a show.

The 6-5 guard got it done on both ends of the floor Thursday on day two. He finished with a combine-high 25 points on 8 of 10 shooting, to go along with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Sheppard averaged nearly 19 points, 5 boards a game this past season for the Bruins.

“Just continuing to prove myself,” Sheppard told ESPN after the scrimmage. “I think it’ll be cool at the next level to be be in there with those guys. It’s just the game that I love and it’s fun and I enjoy it and I hope to do this for a career.”

It’s safe to say Sheppard has improved his draft stock. NBA insider Brett Siegel tweeted that one NBA scout told him that ‘he’s never seen a kid as happy to compete as Sheppard’ and that ‘teams really took notice.’ According to that scout, teams are really going to fall in love with Sheppard and he could very well hear his name called at next month’s NBA Draft.