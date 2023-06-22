BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WKRN) — Belmont standout Ben Sheppard was selected by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 26 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Sheppard’s monster performance at the NBA Draft Combine propelled him to the top of the draft boards. News 2 talked to the Atlanta, Georgia native at the beginning of June; he told us the Pacers were not one of the 11 pre-draft workouts he had been on.

The 6’6″ guard averaged 18.8 points per game last season for the Bruins.

Sheppard joins Joe Gaines (1972, Portland Trail Blazers) and Dylan Windler (2019, Cleveland Cavaliers) as the third Belmont men’s basketball player selected in the NBA Draft.